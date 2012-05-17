版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 15:31 BJT

BRIEF-TowerJazz 2012 outlook

May 17 Israel's TowerJazz CEO Russell Ellwanger says:

* Still targets quarterly revenue run rate of $200 mln by end of 2012

