版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 15:54 BJT

BRIEF-TowerJazz sees growth in 2013

Nov 15 Israel's TowerJazz Chief Executive Officer Russell Ellwanger says:

* Expects 2013 to be "growth year" for revenue, profit

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐