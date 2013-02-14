版本:
BRIEF-TowerJazz CEO Sees Q2 stronger than Q1

Feb 14 TowerJazz CEO Russell Ellwanger says:

* Sees Q2 2013 stronger than Q1, H2 better than H1

* Sees strengthening of discrete component business going into Q2

