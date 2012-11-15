版本:
BRIEF-Israel's TowerJazz Q3 results

Nov 15 Israel's TowerJazz says:

* Q3 revenue $154.6 mln vs $176.1 mln

* Q3 non-GAAP net profit unchanged at $32 mln

* TowerJazz Q3 rev view $157 mln, non-GAAP profit $35.6 mln -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue of $147-$157 mln

