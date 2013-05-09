TowerJazz Q1 revenue, profit fall; sees better quarters ahead

TEL AVIV May 9 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
reported lower revenue and net profit in the first
quarter due to a contractual decrease in sales to Micron
Technology at its Japanese plant but expects improvement in each
of the next quarters of 2013.
TowerJazz on Thursday posted quarterly net profit excluding
one-time items of $6.5 million, down from $32 million a year
earlier as revenue fell to $113 million from $168 million. The
company itself had forecast revenue of $110 million to $120
million in the first quarter.
"We view this as a short term decline, realised by the
announced contractual decrease of Micron volume agreement," the
company said. "The upward quarterly guidance demonstrates our
ability to fill this gap."
TowerJazz forecast revenue of $122 to $132 million
in the second quarter, with the mid-range of this outlook
representing 13 percent growth over the first quarter.
Russell Ellwanger, chief executive officer of TowerJazz,
said the company projects quarter-over-quarter growth throughout
the year.