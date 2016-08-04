版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 17:01 BJT

Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Q2 profit up on record revenue

JERUSALEM, Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported on Thursday second-quarter earnings of 45 cents a share, versus 10 cents a share a year earlier, boosted by the acquisition of a U.S. plant and the early repayment of bank loans.

* Quarterly revenue grew 29 percent to a record $305 million.

* The company was forecast to earn 34 cents a share in the second quarter on revenue of $300 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* TowerJazz sees third-quarter revenue of $325 million, 33 percent year over year growth.

* Analysts currently project third-quarter revenue of $310 million and EPS of 37 cents.

* TowerJazz had purchased a San Antonio wafer manufacturing plant from Maxim Integrated Products.

* "Our major focus remains those trends that drive the Internet of Things, namely seamless connectivity, low power consumption and sensors," said Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐