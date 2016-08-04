Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Q2 profit up on record revenue

JERUSALEM, Aug 4 (Reuters) -
* Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported on Thursday
second-quarter earnings of 45 cents a share, versus 10 cents a
share a year earlier, boosted by the acquisition of a U.S. plant
and the early repayment of bank loans.
* Quarterly revenue grew 29 percent to a record $305
million.
* The company was forecast to earn 34 cents a share in the
second quarter on revenue of $300 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
* TowerJazz sees third-quarter revenue of $325
million, 33 percent year over year growth.
* Analysts currently project third-quarter revenue of $310
million and EPS of 37 cents.
* TowerJazz had purchased a San Antonio wafer manufacturing
plant from Maxim Integrated Products.
* "Our major focus remains those trends that drive the
Internet of Things, namely seamless connectivity, low power
consumption and sensors," said Chief Executive Russell
Ellwanger.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)