Chipmaker TowerJazz Q4 profit jumps, tops estimates

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
JERUSALEM Feb 13 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported a doubling of quarterly net profit that beat estimates, boosted by robust demand from existing and new customers.
TowerJazz said on Monday it earned 52 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from 27 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue grew 34 percent to a record $340 million.
The company was forecast to earn 48 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $339.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It projects first-quarter 2017 revenue of $330 million, plus or minus 5 percent, for a 19 percent annual gain. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.