UPDATE 1-TowerJazz teams up with Samsung to make chips

By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 5 TowerJazz said it
will make chips for Samsung Electro-Mechanics ,
creating a platform that could bring the Israeli chipmaker $50
million a year in revenue by 2014, sending its shares higher on
Monday.
The chips for high voltage products will use TowerJazz's 700
volt power management process, starting with AC/DC adapters and
battery chargers for personal computers as well as commercial
LED lighting, TowerJazz said. The chips will also be used for
white goods such as dishwashers and washing machines.
"The deal is we become a partner that has a guaranteed
volume of usage," chief executive Russell Ellwanger told Reuters
after a memorandum of understanding was signed. "The size of the
market is huge. This platform can drive up to $50 million a year
in revenue for TowerJazz in 2014."
The company's shares were up 1.3 percent to 2.774 shekels,
compared with a decline of over 2 percent in the broader market.
Ori Licht, head of research at IBI Investment House, said
Samsung could be a substantial customer for TowerJazz in the
area of power consumption.
"In recent years we have seen a trend of TowerJazz
diversifying its products portfolio, which leads to an
improvement in profitability and a decline in the level of risk,
so we view positively a contract such as this with a giant like
Samsung," he said.
"We estimate that good execution of this contract will
bring further upside," he added.
TowerJazz has set a goal of reaching a $1 billion annual
revenue run-rate by 2014. It had revenue of $509 million in
2010.
Samsung mainly bought these chips from integrated device
makers but will now design its own chips, designed to minimise
power consumption, which TowerJazz will produce.
Ellwanger said the first products were expected to be in the
market in the second half of 2012.
While TowerJazz has multiple projects with Samsung, this is
the first strategic partnership announced by the companies and
has the highest revenue potential, he said.
Manufacturing will begin in Israel but TowerJazz plans
eventually to manufacture high volumes at its recently acquired
plant in Japan.
In June, TowerJazz bought Micron Technology's plant
in Nishiwaki City, Japan, nearly doubling its manufacturing
capacity.
TowerJazz, a small player in the global chip industry, has
carved out a niche as a specialty maker of image sensors used in
medical and dental x-rays, mobile phone cameras and digital
cameras as well as radio-frequency chips and embedded memory
chips.
