TowerJazz expands Vishay deal in Japan for 5 years

JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
has expanded its agreement with Vishay Siliconix by
another five years that is expected to boost its revenue.
Under the deal, TowerJazz will manufacture two
Vishay Siliconix product families at TowerJazz's Japanese Fab 4
facility as well as multiple Vishay Siliconix lines at its
plants in Israel, TowerJazz said on Monday.
"The new collaboration in Japan will enable TowerJazz to
have a steady baseline revenue with a long-term, strategic
customer at the Japanese fab," it said.
Vishay Siliconix is a subsidiary of Vishay Intertechnology
, a maker of semiconductors and passive components for
electronic devices used in telecommunications and industrial
markets.
The company is one of TowerJazz's largest customers and
TowerJazz has produced multiple products for Vishay Siliconix
for the past eight years.