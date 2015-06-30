UPDATE 3-Insurance broker Willis Group to buy Towers Watson in stock deal

(Adds Breakingviews link)

June 30 Insurance broker Willis Group Holdings said it signed an agreement with Financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co to combine the companies in an all-stock deal with an implied equity value of about $18 billion.

Willis shareholders will own about 50.1 percent and Towers Watson shareholders will own about 49.9 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, the companies said in a statement.

Towers Watson shareholders will receive 2.6490 Willis shares for each share owned and a one-time cash dividend of $4.87 per share.

The combined company, which will be named Willis Towers Watson, will maintain its domicile in Ireland.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)