UPDATE 2-Willis, Towers Watson merge to create $18 bln company

June 30 Willis Group Holdings, the
world's oldest insurance broker, will merge with human resources
consultancy Towers Watson & Co to form a company valued
at about $18 billion.
The new company, Willis Towers Watson, will be domiciled in
Ireland, where Willis is domiciled. The combined insurance,
personnel and risk company is expected to benefit from Ireland's
well-known low corporate tax rate.
Willis joins the list of insurance brokers looking to tap
the lucrative benefits market through mergers with human
resources consultancies.
The deal will give Towers Watson access to more than 80
countries, Chief Executive John Haley said on Tuesday.
Haley will head the combined company, which will have annual
revenue of about $8.2 billion and 39,000 employees in 120
countries.
Towers Watson shareholders will receive 2.649 Willis shares
and a cash dividend of $4.87 for each share held.
This values Towers Watson at $125 per share, below the
stock's Monday close of $137.98.
Towers Watson shares were down 2 percent at $135.03 in
morning trading. Willis shares were up 6 percent at $48.15.
The combined entity is expected to have an effective tax
rate in the mid-20 percent range within two years, Willis Chief
Executive Dominic Casserley said.
Towers Watson's current tax rate is about 34 percent, Chief
Financial Officer Roger Millay said.
The companies also expect to save up to $125 million in
costs within three years of the deal closing.
Willis shareholders will own 50.1 percent of the new
company, which will have Casserley as its deputy CEO.
The deal allows Willis to better compete with Aon Plc
and Marsh & McLennan Co. Aon bought HR
consultancy Hewitt Associates Inc in 2010 to form Aon Hewitt and
Marsh & McLennan owns New York-based Mercer.
Towers Watson, which was formed after Towers Perrin and
Watson Wyatt merged in 2010 in a $3.5 billion deal, also
provides risk and financial management services.
Willis has roots in London dating back to 1828. It brokered
insurance for the ill-fated Titanic ship, the reconstruction of
the World Trade Center after 9/11, and reinsurance for
Hindenburg, the German airship that exploded in 1937.
ValueAct Capital Management, which owns 10.3 percent of
Willis, has agreed to vote in favor of the deal.
Perella Weinberg Partners LP advised Willis, while BofA
Merrill Lynch advised Towers Watson.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Matheson were legal advisers
for Willis and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised Towers Watson.
