UPDATE 1-Towers Watson ups special div to get shareholders nod for Willis deal

Nov 19 Towers Watson & Co and Willis Group Holdings amended their merger agreement to more than double the special dividend for Towers Watson shareholders, who have rejected a proposed $18 billion merger between the two financial companies.

Financial services provider Towers Watson's shareholders will now get a one-time cash dividend of $10.00 per share, an increase of $5.13 per share from the dividend payable under the original terms of the deal.

The two companies had agreed to merge on June 30, with Towers Watson shareholders to get 2.649 Willis Group shares for each share held and a cash dividend of $4.87 per share.

That proposal valued Towers Watson at $125 per share. The amended proposal values Towers Watson at $130.26 per share.

Towers Watson's shares were up 0.5 percent at $129.87 in morning trading in Thursday, while Willis Group shares were up 1.07 percent at $45.14.

Insurance broker Willis Group was considering raising its offer for Towers Watson, which could be through a larger special dividend, Reuters had reported on Wednesday.