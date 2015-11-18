Willis Group considering increasing special div for Towers Watson -source

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Willis Group Holdings is considering increasing its offer for Towers Watson & Co after failing to muster enough shareholder support for its $18 billion merger with the human resources consultancy, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Willis Group holdings declined to comment.
Earlier today, Towers Watson said it plans to reconvene the shareholder meeting on Friday. The special shareholder meeting was held on Wednesday to tally votes for the deal. (Reporting by Mike Stone, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.