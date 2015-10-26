MOVES-Towers Watson hires three consultants to boost global hedge fund research

Oct 26 Human resources services provider Towers
Watson & Co hired three consultants to bolster its global
hedge fund research and advisory capabilities.
Aongus O'Gorman, based in Sydney, will cover a range of
hedge fund and other diversifying strategies. He was previously
a managing director of Round Tower Solutions, a consulting and
advisory firm focused on the investment management industry.
Victoria Vodolazschi joins from PivotalPath, where she was a
consulting strategy specialist evaluating hedge fund managers.
Vodolazschi will focus on long or short equity, macro and
systematic strategies at Towers Watson.
Abbas Alighanbari, who will be based in London, joins from
International Asset Management, where he researched and
conducted analysis on hedge fund strategies.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)