MOVES-Towers Watson appoints Kate Hollis to credit research team

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
March 3 Financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co said it had appointed industry veteran Kate Hollis to its credit research team.
Hollis was recently global head of fixed income/alternatives fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
She has more than 30 years of industry experience, having worked at Deutsche Bank AG, Daiwa Securities, Scotia McLeod and Schroders Plc.
Towers Watson's credit research team has more than 130 associates who provide a range of fund analysis, manager research, selection and monitoring services globally, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.