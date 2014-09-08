MOVES-Towers Watson names Luba Nikulina global head of manager research

Sept 8 Towers Watson & Co, a provider of human resources and risk and financial management services, appointed Luba Nikulina global head of manager research.

Nikulina, who has worked with Towers Watson for nine years, will assume her new position with immediate effect, the company said.

She has held various manager research positions in the UK and the United States, most recently as global head of private markets research in London.

The manager research team will be restructured under Nikulina's leadership, the company said.

Under the new structure, Towers Watson will have three global research streams.

Jim MacLachlan will continue to lead the equity research stream and Chris Redmond will continue to lead the credit research stream.

Damien Loveday, previously head of the hedge fund stream, will lead the newly created "diversifying strategies" stream.