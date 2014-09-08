MOVES-Towers Watson names Luba Nikulina global head of manager research

Sept 8 Towers Watson & Co, a provider of
human resources and risk and financial management services,
appointed Luba Nikulina global head of manager research.
Nikulina, who has worked with Towers Watson for nine years,
will assume her new position with immediate effect, the company
said.
She has held various manager research positions in the UK
and the United States, most recently as global head of private
markets research in London.
The manager research team will be restructured under
Nikulina's leadership, the company said.
Under the new structure, Towers Watson will have three
global research streams.
Jim MacLachlan will continue to lead the equity research
stream and Chris Redmond will continue to lead the credit
research stream.
Damien Loveday, previously head of the hedge fund stream,
will lead the newly created "diversifying strategies" stream.