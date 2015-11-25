ISS says Willis cash dividend for Towers should be raised to $13.44

NEW YORK Nov 25 A proxy advisory firm has
recommended that insurance broker Willis Group Holdings
raise its special cash dividend for Towers Watson shareholders
by at least $3, based on similar merger agreements.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said in a note that
based on the precedent of other so called "mergers of equals,"
Willis should raise its special dividend to Towers shareholders
to $13.44, which would match the largest discount in these types
of transactions.
To match the median discount of these types of deals, the
Willis deal implies that it should raise its special dividend to
$15.92, ISS said in the report.
Willis on Friday raised its one-time dividend for Towers
shareholders to $10, an increase of $5.13 per share from the
dividend payable under the original terms of the deal.
