UPDATE 2-Investors punish TowerJazz over quarterly outlook

* Sees Q2 2012 revenue $163-$173 mln vs $178 mln forecast

* Q1 revenue up 39 pct to $168 mln, in line with forecast

* Adjusted net profit $32 mln, vs $30.4 mln

* Shares down 4.6 pct in Tel Aviv

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, May 17 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz forecast a 20 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, disappointing investors who had expected more.

They punished the stock, which was down 4.6 percent at 3.55 shekels in Thursday afternoon trade in Tel Aviv, in spite of the company reporting higher first-quarter revenue and net profit.

TowerJazz also said it saw signs of strong industry growth in the second half of the year.

"There is disappointment in the market regarding the second-quarter outlook, but investors should be encouraged by what management says about the second half," Eran Jacoby, an analyst at DS Securities, said.

"We see the company has signed a lot of contracts, so we can expect a better second half."

For the second quarter, TowerJazz forecast revenue of $163-$173 million, with the mid-point representing 20 percent year-on-year growth. Analysts were expecting revenue of $178 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TowerJazz has carved out a niche supplying specialist analogue chips for Apple's iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy and other smartphones. Its front-end module chips control the signal leaving or coming into a mobile device.

"This is a major focus of our activity right now," Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger told Reuters. "Smartphones are driving this market very strongly."

TowerJazz is also gaining traction in the market for power management -- high-voltage products such as AC/DC adapters and battery chargers for computers.

It has 40 customers in South Korea, the bulk of which are in power management, and rising sales in the United States.

It is also benefiting from strong demand for image sensors used in medical and dental X-rays, and digital cameras.

Ellwanger said he was encouraged by many signs of strong second-half industry growth.

"We continue to see increases in market share, as evidenced by significantly outperforming the foundry industry in first-quarter year-over-year growth," he said.

TowerJazz has doubled its capacity compared with a year ago and this will position it to benefit from an industry uptick.

"We have the ability to serve customers as demand grows," Ellwanger said. "To bring in big customers, they need to know you have enough capacity that they can grow."

TowerJazz is targeting a quarterly revenue run-rate of $200 million by the end of 2012 and wants a run-rate of $250 million in 2014.

Annual revenue has soared from $102 million in 2005, when Ellwanger became CEO, after it shifted production from digital to analogue, which now accounts for 80 percent of its business.

It made a first-quarter net profit excluding one-off items of $32 million, compared with $30.4 million in the 2011 period. Revenue rose 39 percent to $168 million. In February, it forecast revenue for the first quarter of $165-$175 million.

The company is bidding to build a chip plant in India with a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate and a global technology provider. The government is expected to make a decision this year.