版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Towers Watson buys Liazon for about $215 mln

Nov 22 Towers Watson & Co : * Acquires Liazon to expand private benefit exchange offerings through multiple

channels * Says the purchase price is $215 million * Says deal anticipated to be dilutive to adjusted EPS by approximately $0.10

to $0.15 in fiscal year 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐