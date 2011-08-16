UPDATE 1-Towers Watson Q4 beats Wall Street view

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* Q4 adj EPS $1.06 vs est $1.03
* Q4 rev up 14 pct (Follows alerts)
Aug 16 Professional services company Towers Watson and Co posted market-beating quarterly results, helped by a 11 percent increase in its benefits segment revenue.
The company, which was formed after the $4 billion merger between Watson Wyatt Worldwide and Towers Perrin Forster & Crosby last year, forecast first-quarter earnings of $1.02-$1.07 a share, on revenue of $800-$825 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.06 a share, on revenue of $807.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it would provide fiscal 2012 outlook on its analyst day on Sept. 19.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to controlling interests fell to $43.9 million, or 59 cents a share, from $58.1 million, or 77 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $1.06 a share.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $851 million. Benefits revenue rose to $483 million.
Analysts on average had expected the New York-based company to earn $1.03 a share, before special items, on revenue of $812.1 million.
Shares of the company closed at $56.25 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.