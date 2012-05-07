UPDATE 1-Towers Watson 3rd-qtr beats; raises 2012 EPS outlook

* Q3 adj EPS $1.39 vs est $1.35
* Q3 rev up 4 pct
* Sees 2012 EPS $5.14-$5.19 vs est $5.13
May 7 Professional services company Towers
Watson and Co posted better-than-expected quarterly
results on higher revenue from its benefits segment, and raised
its full-year profit outlook.
The company now expects full-year earnings of $5.14 per
share to $5.19 per share, up from its prior outlook of $5.05 per
share to $5.15 per share.
Towers Watson, which was formed after the $4 billion merger
between Watson Wyatt Worldwide and Towers Perrin Forster &
Crosby in 2010, also forecast 2012 revenue of around $3.45
billion.
Towers Watson reported third-quarter earnings of $68.2
million, or 95 cents per share, compared with earnings of $69.2
million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.39 per share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $901.5 million.
While revenue increased across all businesses, in its
biggest segment, benefits, it rose 2 percent to $520 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.35 per share, on
revenue of $896.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $4.66
billion, closed at $65.35 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange. They have risen 8 percent in the last three months.