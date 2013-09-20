UPDATE 1-Jardine Lloyd Thompson to buy Towers Watson reinsurance unit

| LONDON, Sept 20
LONDON, Sept 20 British insurance broker Jardine
Lloyd Thompson Group is buying Towers Watson's
reinsurance brokerage for $250 million, accelerating an
expansion into the United States.
In a statement on Friday JLT said the all-cash deal will be
completed by the end of the year and is expected to add to
earnings in the first full year after completion, with the
combined businesses generating annual revenues of $266 million.
JLT, which has a market capitalisation of $3.2 billion,
negotiates insurance cover on behalf of corporate clients around
the world. It currently earns most of its revenue in Britain and
is trying to build up its reinsurance operations.
Reinsurers help shoulder the risks faced by insurers in
exchange for part of the profit.
JLT shares rose 3 percent to 947 pence, compared with a
broader flat UK stock market at 1023 GMT. The shares have risen
about 25 percent since the start of the year.
Dominic Burke, JLT Chief Executive said he planned to devote
considerable resources to what he called a "prize asset in the
reinsurance world", sprucing up modelling and analytics as well
as hiring in new talent.
"We're going to invest heavily in this business. We
absolutely believe it can take substantial market share from our
competitors," Burke said.
"Bearing in mind the U.S. represents 50 percent of the
world's reinsurance market we were too light. Our reinsurance
business as a percentage of our total brokerage as a firm was
materially below that of our competitors. So we were
underweight."
JLT said Towers Watson's reinsurance brokerage business will
be merged with JLT's reinsurance business and branded for a
transitional period as JLT Towers Re.
Alastair Speare-Cole, CEO of JLT Re, will become chief
executive of the merged operation, while Ross Howard, who
currently heads Towers Watson's reinsurance brokerage business,
will become executive chairman.