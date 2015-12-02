版本:
MOVES-Towers Watson hires Tim Mitchell and Ed Wilson

Dec 2 Towers Watson & Co said it hired industry veterans Tim Mitchell and Ed Wilson as it expands its organisational design consulting and investment advice businesses.

Mitchell joins from New Zealand Superannuation Fund while Wilson joins from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Both will be based in London. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

