REFILE-Towers Watson sees 1st-qtr below market expectations

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Towers Watson and Co posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but the employee-benefits consultancy firm forecast first-quarter results below market expectations.
Towers Watson expects per-share earnings of between $1.05 and $1.10 for the first quarter on revenue of $805 million to $825 million.
Analysts had estimated earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $852.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth-quarter, net income rose to $65.3 million, or 91 cents per share, from $43.9 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.25 per share.
Revenue from its benefits segment fell 2 percent to $472.5 million in the fourth quarter. Overall revenue was down 3 percent at $826.2 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $868.1 million.
Shares of the company closed at $58.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.