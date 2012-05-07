Towers Watson 3rd-qtr earnings beat Street; raises 2012 EPS outlook

May 7 Professional services company Towers Watson and Co posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on higher revenue from its benefits segment, and raised its full-year profit outlook.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $68.2 million, or 95 cents per share, compared with earnings of $69.2 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.39 per share.

This compares with analysts' expectations of $1.35 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, the company now expects earnings of $5.14 per share to $5.19 per share, up from its prior view of $5.05 per share to $5.15 per share.