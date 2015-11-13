版本:
MOVES-Peter O'Donnell joins Towry as investment director

Nov 13 UK-based wealth manager Towry appointed Peter O'Donnell an investment director in London.

O'Donnell joins from Brewin Dolphin, where he was an investment director. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)

