MOVES-UK-based wealth manager Towry names Wadham Downing CFO

BRIEF-Autozone Inc says will hire more than 12,000 new employees through April
* Autozone Inc says will hire more than 12,000 new full and part-time employees nationwide through April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 6 UK-based wealth management firm Towry said it appointed Wadham Downing as its chief financial officer, replacing Paul Wright, who will retire in June next year.
Downing most recently worked at Legal & General, where he was group CFO and group M&A and strategy director among other senior positions.
He will join Towry as CFO on Nov. 9 and also be a part of the firm's board.
The appointment is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority, UK's financial regulatory body. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Autozone Inc says will hire more than 12,000 new full and part-time employees nationwide through April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 20 American International Group Inc has agreed to pay roughly $10.2 billion to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc to take on many long-term risks on U.S. commercial insurance policies it has already written.
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday suspended a controversial plan that would have slashed the premium rates for certain federally backed mortgages.