HOW TO PLAY IT: Sizing up the toy market

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 15 Child's play is big
business.
At the annual American International Toy Fair in New York
this week, analysts and retailers are scouring the floor for
what could become the must-have holiday item this fall.
It's an industry that's easy for investors to overlook.
Plastic toys don't have the same wow factor as a tablet computer
or a breakthrough in clean energy.
Behind the fun and games are challenges the industry itself
must navigate. U.S. retail sales slipped 2 percent to $21.2
billion last year, according to the NPD Group. Analysts point to
weaker spending on toys for non-family members as a factor. Toy
companies like Hasbro Inc and Mattel Inc find
themselves increasingly competing with online games.
To play the toy market now, try these strategies:
OPTIONS FOR INCOME INVESTORS
Mattel and Hasbro, the two dominant public toy companies,
have a special appeal to investors looking for income.
Toy prices are expected to rise due to a 20 percent increase
in China's minimum wage within Guangdong province which produces
many toys in the U.S. market.
Higher costs could hurt companies like Jakks Pacific
, which makes toys under brands such as Pokemon, Hello
Kitty and The Smurfs, and Japan's Namco Bandai Holdings
whose sales lagged Mattel's and Hasbro's during the holidays.
Mattel and Hasbro are each expected to raise prices by 6
percent, according to Robert Carroll, an analyst at UBS, roughly
in line with their competitors. But their sales aren't expected
to slip because of their brand names and licenses that include
Barbie, Star Wars, and Walt Disney Co's "Cars" and "Toy
Story" lines.
"Austerity measures don't translate well to kids. If your
wife asks for Tide and you come home with a store brand you're
not in that much trouble. But if your 7-year old asks for Barbie
and you come home with something else, watch out," he said.
Because of that built-in market, these companies could be
considered more like defensive stocks than plays on increased
consumer spending like other retailers, he said.
"What makes these companies attractive is that they tend to
be fairly resilient and they throw off buckets of cash," he
said.
Mattel, for instance, pays a dividend yield of 3.8 percent.
It trades at 15.2 times earnings, slightly above the 14 multiple
of the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index. Hasbro offers a
dividend yield of 3.9 percent and trades at a P/E multiple of
12.7.
Both companies are popular among income and value funds.
Mattel makes up about 2 percent of the $2.7 billion Principal
Equity Income fund. The fund, which yields 2.9 percent, costs 52
cents per $100 invested.
Hasbro is 2.5 percent of the $243 million Ave Maria Rising
Dividend Fund. The fund, which yields 1.3 percent, charges 75
cents per $100 invested.
PLAYING THE NEXT TWO YEARS
Mattel seems to be the stronger play among the two companies
over the next two years, analysts said.
Its new Monster High line of dolls was a hit with $300
million in retail sales in 2011, and the company will continue
to roll out the brand globally. In addition, it is expected to
do well with toys due to be released later this year based on
movies such as Batman, and Disney's "Brave" and "Cinderella",
noted Margaret Whitfield, an analyst at Sterne Agee.
She has a price target of $38 for the company, or 17 percent
above its current price of about $32.60, and expects the
company's dividend to increase this year.
Whitfield cut her rating on Hasbro, Mattel's chief
competitor, to neutral from buy on Wednesday. She lowered her
price target to $41 from $46, based on a forward price to
earnings multiple of 13. An overhang of retailer inventory and a
relatively light year of movie tie-ins for 2013 were behind the
cut, she said. Sales in the boys' category are expected to be
flat as tie-ins from this summer's "Amazing Spider-Man" movie
will be balanced out by a drop in the Transformers line.
Hasbro's apps business hasn't performed as well as Mattel's,
she noted. "That's a crowded marketplace and lesser toy
companies are jumping in on the bandwagon," she said.
PLAYING THE LONGER-TERM
Toymakers are keeping an eye on Apple Inc, which
could be a fruitful long-term investment.
The company's iPhones and iPads are huge hits among the true
consumers of the toy market, as many parents of young children
can attest. Mattel, for instance, has an Apptivity line that
offers Fisher-Price and Mattel products that can connect with an
iPhone or iPad.
Mattel's Hot Wheels Aptivity set, which goes on sale in May,
allows players to maneuver cars along a track that scrolls
across an iPad's screen. Special wheels prevent the car from
scratching the tablet's glass.
While the apps business is a small part of the industry, it
should continue to grow over time, which may not be a welcome
sign for toy manufacturers that specialize in board games. While
the app business has higher margins, the lower price points are
cutting into profits for both companies, noted USB's Carroll.
"You need to sell two or three apps to offset the profit
from the lost board game sale," he said.
LeapFrog Enterprises offers another play that
combines technology and tots. Its LeapPad Explorer tablet was
named the 2011 Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association.
It could be a momentum play as well. It is up 170 percent over
the last six months and is just a few cents below its 52-week
high of $7.69.
Zynga Inc, too, could be another option, though its
games like Farmville tend to appeal to teenagers and adults. The
company is increasing its research on developing new games which
will target the growing mobile market.
It is also showing its ability to retain paying customers,
noted Daniel Ernst, an analyst at Hudson Square Research who
rates the stock a buy.