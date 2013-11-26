Toyo Tire to pay $120 mln for price-fixing -U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON Nov 26 Japan's Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to U.S. price-fixing charges and pay a $120 million criminal fine for its role in conspiracies involving auto parts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Toyo, which has subsidiaries in the U.S. states of Kentucky and Georgia, has also agreed to cooperate with the investigation as it continues, the department said in a statement.