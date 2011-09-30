UPDATE 1-Japan's Toyo Seikan to buy Stolle Machinery for $775 mln

* Toyo Seikan to buy Stolle from GSO Capital Partners

* Japan firms active in outbound M&A due to strong yen

* Japan outbound M&A at $48.5 bln so far in 2011, on target for record (Adds detail, background)

TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's top can and plastic bottle maker, Toyo Seikan , said on Friday it will buy U.S.-based Stolle Machinery for $775 million, adding to a growing list of Japanese companies taking advantage of the strong yen to make acquisitions overseas.

Toyo Seikan said it would pay cash for Stolle Machinery, a Colorado-based maker of canmaking machinery, owned by investment fund GSO Capital Partners.

The deal underscores a strong push by cash-rich Japanese firms to expand outside their mature home market by capitalising on the yen, trading near a record high on the dollar, and lower valuations amid weak U.S. and European share prices.

Japanese firms have so far this year struck $48.5 billion worth of deals abroad, up from $38.4 billion for all of 2010 and on target to match the 2008 record of $67.6 billion outbound acquisitions, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Toyo Seikan said in a statement that it was buying Stolle Machinery, which booked sales of $246 million in the past business year, to help it expand overseas and shift to a business model including both can and machinery production.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities advised on the transaction, Toyo Seikan said.

Underlining the need to grow outside its home market, Toyo Seikan on Thursday warned that it now expected to post a net loss of 1.5 billion yen ($19.5 million) for the year to March 2012, down from the previously forecast profit of 3 billion yen. It cut its annual sales estimate by 1.3 percent to 709 billion yen.

Shares of Toyo Seikan were up 0.2 percent at 1,233 yen. The benchmark Nikkei average rose 0.3 percent. ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Nathan Layne; Editing by Joseph Radford)