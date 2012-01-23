UPDATE 1-Toyota cutting 350 jobs in Australia

CANBERRA Jan 23 Toyota Motor Corp
is cutting 350 jobs at its Australian manufacturing
operations due to an ongoing downturn in production levels, a
rare move from the Japanese auto giant.
Toyota Australia president Max Yasuda said the strength of
the Australian dollar, which has traded at record highs above
parity with the US dollar over the past year, was party
to blame for the move.
Toyota, which employs around 4,700 people in Australia, had
seen vehicle production drop 36 percent in four years, from
149,000 in 2007 to an expected 95,000 in 2012.
"The reality is that our volumes are down. What we assumed
was a temporary circumstance has turned into a permanent
situation," Yasuda said in a statement.
Australia's three car manufacturers, Toyota Australia,
Ford's Australian division, and Holden, a division of GM
, made 242,941 vehicles in 2010, exporting 94,000
vehicles. The industry employs about 50,000 people.
Despite hefty government subsidies and tariff support worth
around A$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion) a year, the industry has
struggled to maintain manufacturing jobs, with the Australian
arm of Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corporation closing its car
plants in 2008.
Australia's Manufacturing Minister Kim Carr said the latest
job losses were caused by the strong dollar and global
uncertainty.
"Ultimately, companies have to take tough decisions based on
commercial realities to ensure that their business model remains
sustainable, and that is what Toyota has done today," Carr said
in a statement.