Toyota recalls 11,153 Scion iQs

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 11,153 Scion iQ hatchbacks because the front passenger air bags might not deploy in a crash.
A sensor cable may become damaged when sliding the passenger seat forward or backward on 2012 and 2013 iQs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday in its official recall notice.
The defect could cause the passenger-side air bags to become deactivated or improperly activated, which could "increase the risk of injury to an occupant" in a crash, Toyota said in a Nov. 7 letter to NHTSA.
There have been no reports of injuries due to the defect.
Toyota dealers will install a protective cover on the sensor cable, beginning in December.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.