公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 3日 星期一 22:10 BJT

Toyota U.S. May sales up 2.5 percent

DETROIT, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp U.S. May auto sales rose 2.5 percent to 207,952 vehicles, the company said on Monday.

Toyota only gave total sales figure in the morning and will report fuller results Monday afternoon.

The 2.5 percent rise in Toyota's U.S. auto sales was in line with analysts' expectations.

