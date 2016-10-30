Warming to lithium-ion, Toyota charges up its battery options

* Upcoming plug-in Prius makes wider use of Li-ion batteries
By Naomi Tajitsu and Norihiko Shirouzu
TOYOTA CITY, Japan, Oct 31 Engineers at Toyota
Motor Corp say they have tamed volatile lithium-ion
battery technology, and can now safely pack more power at no
significant extra cost, giving the Japanese automaker the option
to enter the growing all-electric car market.
While rivals including Tesla Motors and Nissan
Motor Co began adopting lithium-ion battery technology
nearly a decade ago, Toyota has largely held back due to
concerns over cost, size and safety.
Lithium-ion batteries can be unstable and have been blamed
for incendiary Samsung smartphones and smoking
Dreamliner airplanes.
Having Toyota endorse lithium-ion will be a fillip for the
developing technology, and gives the automaker the option to
produce for an all-electric passenger car market which it has
avoided, preferring to put its heft behind hydrogen fuel-cell
vehicles (FCVs).
Toyota says its Prius Prime, a soon-to-be-launched plug-in
electric version of the world's top-selling gasoline hybrid,
will use lithium-ion batteries, with enough energy to make the
car go around 60 kms (37.3 miles) when fully charged before the
gasoline engine kicks in. Because of different methodology in
measuring a car's electric mode range, the Prime's 60 km range
will be listed in the United States as around 25 miles (40.2
kms).
"SAFETY, SAFETY, SAFETY"
Many lithium-ion car batteries use a chemical combination of
nickel, cobalt and manganese. These store more energy, take a
shorter time to charge, and are considered safer than other
Li-ion technologies.
But they can still overheat and catch fire if not properly
designed, manufactured and controlled.
"It's a tall order to develop a lithium-ion car battery
which can perform reliably and safely for 10 years, or over
hundreds of thousands of kilometers," said Koji Toyoshima, the
chief engineer for the Prius.
"We have double braced and triple braced our battery pack to
make sure they're fail-safe ... It's all about safety, safety,
safety," he told Reuters.
Toyota has mainly used the more mature nickel-metal hydride
batteries to power the motor in the conventional Prius, widely
regarded as the forefather of the 'green' car, though it did use
some lithium-ion batteries from 2009 in its first plug-in hybrid
Prius, around the time the first all-electric cars powered by
lithium-ion batteries - such as the Tesla Roadster and Nissan
Leaf - came on to the mass market.
Toyota's confidence in its battery's safety and stability
comes from improved control technology that precisely monitors
the temperature and condition of each of the 95 cells in its new
battery pack.
"Our control system can identify even slight signs of a
potential short-circuit in individual cells, and will either
prevent it from spreading or shut down the entire battery," said
Hiroaki Takeuchi, a senior Toyota engineer involved in the
development.
Working with battery supplier Panasonic Corp -
which also produces Li-ion batteries for Tesla - Toyota has also
improved the precision in battery cell assembly, ensuring
battery chemistry is free of impurities.
The introduction of even microscopic metal particles or
other impurities can trigger a short-circuit, overheating and
potential explosion.
"The environment where our lithium-ion batteries are
produced is not quite like the clean rooms where semiconductors
are made, but very close," Takeuchi said.
Battery experts say increasingly sophisticated systems that
can track individual cell conditions are becoming closely-held
trade secrets.
"State of charge management, safety management and algorithm
development is becoming one of the higher tiers of proprietary
internal development," said Eric Rask, principal research
engineer at Argonne National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of
Energy facility outside Chicago.
"It's very internal, very strategic, and companies are
seeing management algorithms as a competitive advantage."
FALLING PRICES
Toyota has also been able to shrink the size of each cell,
for example, closing the distance between the anode and cathode,
where active ions travel when charging and discharging.
This has doubled battery capacity to around 8.8 kilowatt
hours, while only increasing the battery pack size by around
two-thirds and its weight by a half.
Battery experts say lithium-ion battery cell prices have
fallen by about 60 percent in five years to around $145 per
kilowatt hour as larger-scale production has made them cheaper
to make.
Falling battery prices have enabled Toyota to develop its
more compact, efficient battery, while also adding more
sophisticated controls into its battery pack, Toyoshima said.
Toyota declined to say more on its costs.
While Toyota sees FCVs as the ultimate 'green' car, the
United States and China are encouraging automakers to make more
all-electric battery cars as they push alternative energy
strategies.
"Developing lithium-ion batteries for both hybrids and
plug-ins will enable us to also produce all-electric cars in the
future," said Toyoshima said. "It makes sense to have a range of
batteries to suit different powertrains."
