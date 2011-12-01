Toyota, BMW to hold joint news conference at 0700 GMT

TOKYO Dec 1 Toyota Motor Corp. said it would hold a joint conference with BMW at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) in Tokyo on Thursday.

It did not give the subject of the news conference, but a source familiar with the matter said earlier in the week that the two were poised to cooperate in developing electric car batteries while Japanese media have reported that they would cooperate in green car technologies.

Toyota said its research and development chief, Executive Vice President Takeshi Uchiyamada, and BMW board member Klaus Draeger would attend the news conference.