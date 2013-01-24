版本:
Toyota to adopt fuel cell tech developed with BMW in 2020

TOKYO Jan 24 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it aimed to introduce a new fuel cell vehicle using technology developed jointly with BMW around 2020.

BMW and Toyota also agreed to jointly develop lithium-air batteries more powerful than existing lithium-ion batteries used in cars, Toyota Vice Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada told a news conference.
