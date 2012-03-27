Toyota, BMW start joint research of lithium-ion batteries

TOKYO, March 27 Toyota Motor Corp and
BMW AG said on Tuesday they have started researching
next-generation lithium-ion batteries together as part of their
agreement last December to collaborate on various
environmentally friendly technologies.
The research project focuses on boosting the performance and
capacity of lithium-ion battery cells through the use of new
combinations of materials for cathodes, anodes and electrolytes,
they said in a joint statement.
The two companies had said in December they would
collaborate on lithium-ion batteries for electric cars as they
announced a broader tie-up starting with a deal for BMW to
supply diesel engines to Toyota in Europe from 2014.