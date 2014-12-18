版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 07:45 BJT

BRIEF-Toyota considering consolidating seat-making operations

Dec 19 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Says considering consolidating seat-making operations, to make decision at board meeting on friday Further company coverage: (Tokyo newsroom)
