版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 11:17 BJT

Toyota mulls shifting Korea-bound Camry output-Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 26 Toyota Motor Corp is considering shifting production of South Korean-bound Camry autos to the United States from Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The yen's historic strength is pressuring Japan's export-oriented manufacturers. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

