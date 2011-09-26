Toyota mulls shifting Korea-bound Camry output-Nikkei

BRIEF-EMERSON ELECTRIC SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 26 Toyota Motor Corp is considering shifting production of South Korean-bound Camry autos to the United States from Japan, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
The yen's historic strength is pressuring Japan's export-oriented manufacturers. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.