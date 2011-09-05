Toyota bets on hybrid for Camry in Japan

TOKYO, Sept 5 Toyota Motor Corp
unveiled a new Camry sedan for Japan on Monday, offering it only
as a gasoline-electric model to jump-start sluggish sales of the
model in its hybrid-friendly home market.
The Camry has been the best-selling car in the United States
for the last nine years, but Japan accounts for just 1 percent
of the model's global sales due to shrinking demand for sedans
in favour of subcompacts or minivans.
For the first time since the Camry's debut in 1982, Toyota
said it would limit sales in Japan to a hybrid version, hoping
to emulate the success of the Prius, which as a hybrid car
enjoys exemptions on certain taxes. Hybrids now make up about 14
percent of new vehicle sales in Japan, excluding 660cc
minivehicles.
"The Camry doesn't sell as much here as it does in the
States, so we decided to focus on fuel economy," said deputy
chief engineer Keiichi Yoneda.
Toyota said it received 1,700 pre-sale orders for the car
against a monthly sales target of 500 and actual sales of just
100 a month last year in Japan. In the United States, by
contrast, Toyota plans to sell 360,000 of the 2012 model year
Camry unveiled last month.
Pricing for the Camry hybrid, which twins a newly developed
2.5 litre engine with an electric motor, ranges from 3.04
million yen to 3.80 million yen ($39,600 to $49,500) in Japan.
The U.S. version, which is slightly smaller, carries a sticker
price of $27,400 for the high-end model.
The hybrid Camry gets listed mileage of 23.4 km/litre in
Japan, more than double the 11.4 km/l for the preceding gasoline
model, which was measured under the previous, less stringent
test cycle. The previous model ranged from 2.505 million yen to
3.47 million yen.
($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)