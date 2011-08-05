Ontario gets Toyota's 1st non-Japan electric vehicle

* Investment could reach up to C$506 mln
* Canada, Ontario each give C$70.84 mln in loans
* First electric Toyota vehicle produced outside Japan
TORONTO, Aug 5 Toyota Motor Co (7203.T) plans
to invest up to C$506 million ($516 million) to produce an
electric version of its RAV4 SUV in Woodstock, Ontario, its
first electric vehicle to be produced outside Japan.
The governments of Canada and Ontario will each contribute
up to C$70.84 million in repayable loans toward the venture,
which is a joint project with Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O).
The compact crossover vehicles will be built on the same
line as the gasoline-powered RAV4 at the Woodstock plant, about
135 km (84 miles) from Toronto.
Toyota will pay Tesla around $100 million to supply the
electric powertrain, which includes the battery, motor, gear
box and power electronics for the RAV4 EV.
The electric powertrains will be built at Tesla's
production facility in Palo Alto, California and then shipped
to Woodstock for final assembly into the vehicle.
Toyota said details on U.S. pricing and distribution of the
electric RAV4 would be announced later. A decision about sales
in Canada has not yet been made.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Janet Guttsman)