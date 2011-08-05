UPDATE 3-Toyota to build electric SUV in Canada

* Total investment could reach C$545 mln
* Canada, Ontario each give C$70.84 mln in support
* First electric Toyota vehicle produced outside Japan
TORONTO, Aug 5 Toyota Motor Co (7203.T) will
build its first electric vehicle produced outside Japan in the
Canadian province of Ontario as part of a multimillion-dollar
public-private project announced in July.
The automaker will build the vehicle -- an electric version
of the RAV4 SUV -- at its plant in Woodstock, Ontario, the
Canadian government said in a release on Friday.
Toyota plans to invest as much as C$545 million ($558
million) in the overall project. Known as Operation Green
Light, the plan includes upgrades at other Toyota plants in
Ontario, the country's industrial heartland. [ID:nN1E7640NV]
The Canadian government will chip in C$70.84 million toward
C$506 million-worth of Operation Green Light, with Ontario
providing another C$70.84 million toward the project's C$545
million total.
The RAV4 venture is a joint project with Tesla Motors Inc
(TSLA.O). The compact crossover electric vehicles (EV) will be
built on the same line as the gasoline-powered RAV4 at the
Woodstock plant, about 135 km (84 miles) southwest of Toronto.
"It's a very significant vehicle for Toyota," said Jesse
Toprak, an analyst at automotive website Truecar.com.
"This is the first full EV vehicle that is going to be sold
in volume and the success of this vehicle is more or less going
to set the pace of EV sales for not only Toyota, but also the
industry."
A big appeal of the EV RAV4 is that it is going to be the
first fully electric SUV, which is a segment that is
product-hungry, Toprak said.
Toyota will pay Tesla around $100 million to supply the
electric powertrain, which includes the battery, motor, gearbox
and power electronics for the RAV4 EV.
The electric powertrains will be built at Tesla's
production facility in Palo Alto, California, and then shipped
to Woodstock for final assembly in the vehicle.
Canadian governments have a history of supporting
automakers operating in the country. Vehicle manufacturers and
auto parts makers employ thousands of workers in Canada, mostly
in Ontario, its industrial heartland.
"We worked hard to become North America's number one
producer of cars," Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty said. "To
stay on top, we need to produce the next generation of cars
that use clean technology."
Canada's federal and provincial governments joined with the
U.S. government in providing billions of dollars in loans to
keep the industry afloat as the global economic crisis led to a
steep falloff in car sales worldwide.
Toyota said details on U.S. pricing and distribution of the
electric RAV4 would be announced later. A decision about sales
in Canada has not yet been made.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
