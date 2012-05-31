版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 10:14 BJT

Toyota to issue $2.5 bln bonds to fund capex

TOKYO May 31 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it plans to issue 200 billion yen ($2.53 billion) worth of straight bonds between June 8 this year and June 7, 2014, to pay for equipment and other capital expenditure.

