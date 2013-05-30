Toyota to make batteries in China as country warms to hybrid cars

BEIJING May 30 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
is moving to set up a joint venture in China with a
local Chinese company to produce batteries for the country's
fledgling electric-gasoline hybrid car market, a Beijing-based
company spokesman said on Thursday.
Takanori Yokoi, Toyota spokesman, said the Japanese
automaker is in discussions with Hunan Corun New Energy Co in
the southern China province of Hunan to jointly produce
nickel-metal hydride batteries for hybrid models Toyota plans to
start selling in China around 2015.
Toyota previously said it was working to design key hybrid
components in China to make those China-only hybrid models more
affordable.
The move comes as Toyota - and other automakers in China,
both indigenous Chinese and foreign - gear up to try to
kick-start sales of conventional hybrid cars in China in
anticipation of changes in China's industry policy aimed at
nurturing demand for "new energy" cars to include conventional
hybrids.
Until now, under the current policy, China provided generous
subsidies for private purchases of all-electric battery vehicles
and heavily electrified "near all-electric" plug-in hybrids, but
only limited support for conventional hybrids. A growing number
of industry insiders and experts believe the Chinese government
would boost purchase subsidies significantly for conventional
hybrids as early as this year.
Toyota's Yokoi said the Japanese automaker, which has bet
big on gasoline-electric hybrid technology since the late 1990s
when it began selling the Prius hybrid, plans to launch in China
two relatively affordable hybrid models around 2015. One model
would be for and marketed by Toyota's joint venture with
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, one of China's big state-owned
auto enterprises. The other would be for its joint venture with
another state-owned auto maker FAW Group.
China is warming to gasoline-electric hybrid cars as it
tackles an addiction to fossil fuels, and local indigenous
Chinese car makers are heeding the call.
Automakers like state-owned SAIC Motor Corp and
Brilliance Auto are developing the fuel-saving
technology pioneered by Toyota. Executives at BYD Co,
a Chinese battery and automaker part-owned by a Warren Buffett
company, have told Reuters the company plans over the next few
years to stop selling gasoline-fueled cars and sell only hybrid
and other new-energy cars.
According to a notice Corun New Energy filed with the
Shanghai stock exchange, Toyota and the Hunan-based battery
producer plan to set up a joint hybrid battery company in the
eastern China city of Changshu.
The joint-venture company, which is expected to be called
Corun PEVE (China) Automotive Battery Co, would be owned 41
percent by Primearth EV Energy Co, a joint venture between
Toyota and Japan's Panasonic Corp, 5 percent by Toyota's
China unit called Toyota Motor China Investment Co and 4 percent
by Toyota affiliate Toyota Tsusho Co. The joint venture is
pending approval by the Chinese government.
The China side investing in the venture includes Hunan Corun
New Energy and Changshu Sinogy Venture Capital Co, which would
own 40 percent and 10 percent of the venture, respectively.