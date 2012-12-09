Toyota to delay launch of new China output line - media

TOKYO Dec 9 Toyota Motor Corp is set
to delay the launch of a new production line at its plant in
Tianjin, northern China, because a decline in its Chinese sales
is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, Japan's Asahi
newspaper reported on Sunday
Toyota had hoped to complete its new fourth line at the
plant, with annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles, around December
2014. The Asahi report, which did not cite any sources, said
recovery of Toyota's sales in China would determine a new
schedule for the production line.
The company is also considering a similar delay for the
launch of a third production line, with capacity of about
200,000 units, at its plant in Guangzhou, southern China, the
report said. That launch is currently set for 2015.
Toyota could not be reached immediately for comment.
Its sales in China have been hit by a territorial dispute in
the East China Sea.
Protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke
out across China in September after Japan nationalised two of a
group of disputed East China Sea islands, known as the Diaoyu in
Chinese and the Senkaku in Japanese, by purchasing them from
their private owners.
Last week, Toyota said sales in China, the world's biggest
auto market, fell 22 percent in November from a year earlier.
That follows drops of 44 percent in October and nearly 50
percent in September.