UPDATE 3-Ford revs up in China, roars past Toyota and Honda

By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING Jan 6 Ford Motor Co. and its
local partners boosted sales in China by nearly 50 percent last
year, nudging past Japanese giants Toyota Motor Corp.
and Honda Motor Co. to make big inroads into the world's
largest auto market.
For much of the past decade, Ford has trailed Japan's big
car makers, but a line-up of new and revamped vehicles,
including the top-selling Focus, and a China-Japan territorial
spat helped the U.S. company in 2013.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said on Monday that
along with its local partners, it had sold 935,813 vehicles in
China last year, a 49-percent increase from 2012.
Ford still lags a long way behind General Motors Co
and Volkswagen AG which are both expected to announce
sales of more than 3 million vehicles in China last year.
Toyota and its two local joint-venture partners sold about
917,500 vehicles in China last year, up 9.2 percent from 2012.
Honda's 2013 China volume totalled 756,882 vehicles, up 26.4
percent from 2012.
Industry insiders and experts attributed Ford's surge to its
beefed-up product lineup. New in the showroom since late 2012
are a couple of small sport-utility vehicles and the redesigned
Focus. It also added the redesigned Mondeo car, a China version
of the car marketed in North America as the Fusion, to its
lineup.
What also helped Ford was a sales crisis that hit Japanese
brands in the fall of 2012 and lingered through 2013.
Violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products
broke out across China in 2012 after Japan nationalised two East
China Sea islands, known as the Diaoyu in Chinese and Senkaku in
Japanese, by buying them from their private owners. Japanese car
makers' sales in China fell sharply as a result.
Toyota and other Japanese companies clawed back sales
through 2013 as tensions eased, but Tokyo-Beijing relations
could tip again at any time.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month visited the
Yasukuni Shrine, seen by critics as a symbol of Japan's wartime
aggression, which infuriated China and South Korea and prompted
concern from the United States about deteriorating ties between
the North Asian neighbours.
TOYOTA'S ELUSIVE MILLION MARK
Toyota China sales and marketing executives said key new
products, including the redesigned RAV4 Toyota-branded compact
sport-utility vehicle which was launched during the fourth
quarter, helped it recover much of the ground the company lost
after a dispute over a group of islets in the East China Sea
fanned anti-Japan sentiment in China.
Now, Toyota said it aims to sell more than 1.1 million
vehicles in China this year.
That is a milestone Toyota has been trying to clear since
the late 2000s.
A decade ago, Toyota's chief executive Akio Toyoda, who back
then ran the company's China operations, and his lieutenants set
the "aspirational" goal of selling one million cars annually by
2010.
Also likely to pressure the performance of Toyota and other
Japanese brands in China is the surge in sales volume by Ford.
Though Ford surpassed Toyota and Honda in China sales
volume, it still has miles to go to break into the China's
top-three. The likes of GM and Volkswagen AG are well ahead, and
it still has considerable ground to make to catch Nissan Motor
Co. and Hyundai Motor Co.
According to consulting firm LMC Automotive, the Volkswagen
Group is forecast to sell about 3.2 million vehicles in 2013 in
China, up from 2.8 million vehicles it sold in 2012. GM is also
expected to have sold more than 3 million vehicles last year.
Nissan, meanwhile, was aiming to sell 1.25 million vehicles
last year. Consulting firm LMC Automotive said Hyundai Group's
sales in China last year should have reached 1.64 million
vehicles, up from 1.4 million last year.