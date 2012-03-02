REFILE-Toyota says CNN glitch report "grossly inaccurate"

TOKYO, March 2 Toyota Motor Corp
said on Friday a CNN report linking an internal engineering memo
to potential glitches that could cause sudden unintended
acceleration in its cars was "grossly inaccurate".
CNN said on its website Toyota engineers had found an
electronic software problem that caused sudden unintended
acceleration in a test vehicle during pre-production trials,
citing an internal engineering report, in Japanese, that it had
obtained and translated.
A Toyota spokesman in Tokyo repeated the company's
explanation on CNN that the broadcaster's translations were
wrong, noting the term "unintended sudden acceleration" appeared
nowhere in the Japanese document. He added that the document
concerned a fail-safing test for adaptive cruise control on a
prototype vehicle that had nothing to do with sudden
acceleration.
The U.S. government in early 2011 cleared Toyota's
electronics of causing unintended acceleration, ending an
extensive probe conducted by engineers both at the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and NASA.
"In the face of overwhelming scientific evidence to the
contrary, CNN has irresponsibly aired a grossly inaccurate
segment on Anderson Cooper 360 that attempts to resurrect the
discredited, scientifically unproven allegation that there is a
hidden defect in Toyota's electronic throttle control system
that can cause unintended acceleration," Toyota said in a
statement.
CNN interviewed one independent safety expert and a
mechanical engineer in the Anderson Cooper news show, both of
whose interpretations were based on CNN's translations.
Toyota recalled millions of vehicles in the United States to
fix potential problems of unintended acceleration, focusing on
mechanical issues with "sticky" accelerator pedals and the risk
that floormats could trap the pedal in the open position. U.S.
investigators concluded that most reports of runaway
acceleration could be explained by driver error.
Links of letters sent to Turner Broadcasting System from
Toyota, as well as the original document and translations
provided by CNN, can be seen on its website.