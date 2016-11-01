Toyota to pilot Smart Key Box technology with ride-hailing start-up

TOKYO Oct 31 Toyota Motor Corp will
pilot its new Smart Key Box technology in fleets used by U.S.
car-sharing service Getaround next year, stepping up its push to
benefit from new mobility services seen by some as a threat to
traditional car ownership.
The world's biggest automaker confirmed last week that it
has invested in San Francisco-based Getaround, adding to the
partnership it has with Uber Technologies to lease
vehicles to the ride-hailing giant and accelerate mobile
technology research.
Toyota's investment follows similar moves this year by
rivals including General Motors and Volkswagen
as global automakers adapt to the changing face of
the sector.
"We don't consider these new services to be negative for
us," Shigeki Tomoyama, who heads Toyota's Connected Car company,
told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.
"If increased vehicle usage increases the rate at which cars
are replaced, this could increase car sales ... and if more
ride-hailing companies use cars from our fleets, then our
customers will increase."
Toyota plans to install new software in nearly all of its
new cars sold in Japan and the United States by 2020, Tomoyama
said, enabling drivers to access remote data services from their
smartphones and utilise "big data" to offer real-time updates on
traffic conditions and maps.
"While we're a company that makes and sells cars, at the
same time we're a developer of mobility services," Tomoyama
said.
Among the features of the Smart Key Box technology to be
piloted with Getaround is the ability to control doors and start
engines via a smartphone, Toyota said.
U.S. rivals Ford and General Motors have also invested
further in mobility technology through tie-ups this year with
Amazon and IBM respectively to develop
sophisticated on-demand and artificial intelligence-based
services in their cars.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Goodman)