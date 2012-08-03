版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五

Toyota exec: Europe market seen shrinking 5 pct this year

TOKYO Aug 3 Toyota Motor Corp expects the European vehicle market to shrink by 5 percent this year, Senior Managing Officer Takahiko Ijichi said on Friday.

