Toyota sees group-wide sales of 9.1 mln vehicles in 2013/14

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
TOKYO May 8 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it sees group-wide global sales of 9.1 million vehicles in the financial year ending March 2014, compared to 8.87 million the previous year.
The Japanese automaker said it is assuming an average dollar rate of 90 yen and a euro rate of 120 yen in the financial year ending March 2014.
Toyota posted on Wednesday an annual operating profit of 1.32 trillion yen ($13.32 billion), with an operating margin of 5.98 percent, beating a market that had expected 1.26 trillion yen profit, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.